Aww, Valeen Montenegro's Fiance Proposed To Her In The Woods And It Was So ~Romantic~

While a grand proposal will always feel special, there’s also nothing quite like a low-key engagement story to make us fall in love! Case in point: Actress and comedienne Valeen Montenegro recently got engaged in the middle of the woods with her non-showbiz beau Riel Manuel.

On Instagram, she shared snaps of the romantic affair to remember. She wrote, “Easiest YES!!! What seemed to be an ordinary Thursday, unexpectedly turned into my favorite day. Ladies and Gentlemen..my Beyonce.”

Lensed by Mico Gonzales, the lovebirds' heartwarming moment was photographed as they were strolling in the woods, with Valeen completely oblivious that Riel had a big surprise up his sleeve. She even jumped for joy when her beau finally got on his knees and popped the question!

In the comments section, several of the couple’s friends—including Megan Young and Janine Gutierrez—expressed their excitement and sent their well wishes.

Congratulations, lovebirds!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

