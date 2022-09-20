Vhong Navarro Has Been Detained In NBI Following A Warrant Of Arrest For Rape

It's been a challenging day for actor-host Vhong Navarro.

Today, September 20, Tuesday, he surrendered to the NBI and was detained following two warrants of arrest: one for lasciviousness and another for rape. The arrest follows the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office filing a rape case against him on August 31.

The criminal charge filed against Vhong claims that he allegedly got Deneice drunk and raped her in her condominium in January 2014. The Department of Justice had previously dismissed model Deniece Cornejo's rape complaint against Vhong due to inconsistencies in her statements, but the Court of Appeals has invalidated this dismissal.

According to NBI Information Division Chief Nic Suarez, Vhong was transferred from the the NBI National Capital Region office in Quezon City.

While Vhong was planning to post bail, the warrant of arrest for rape is non-bailable. In the meantime, Vhong's lawyer, Atty. Alma Mallonga, is filing a motion for reconsideration.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the host-comedian maintained that he did not rape Deniece in 2014.

"’Di ba, paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko dito, ay niloko ko yung girlfriend ko noon, at ito na yung wife ko ngayon," Vhong said, referring to his longtime girlfriend, writer Tanya Bautista. "Nilahad ko yung storya ko at 'yon lahat ang katotohanan. So lahat ng pinagbibintang nila sa akin ay hindi totoo 'yon. At ako’y nagsasabi ng totoo at alam ng Panginoon ‘yon na nagsasabi ako ng totoo.”

