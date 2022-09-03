Vhong Navarro Reacts To The Rape Case Filed Against Him: 'Lahat ng pinagbibintang nila ay hindi totoo'

*Trigger warning: Rape, mauling

Vhong Navarro has given a reaction following news of the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office filing a rape case against him on Wednesday, August 31.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the host-comedian maintained that he did not rape model Deniece Cornejo in 2014.

"’Di ba, paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko dito, ay niloko ko yung girlfriend ko noon, at ito na yung wife ko ngayon," Vhong said, referring to his longtime girlfriend, writer Tanya Bautista. "Nilahad ko yung storya ko at 'yon lahat ang katotohanan. So lahat ng pinagbibintang nila sa akin ay hindi totoo 'yon. At ako’y nagsasabi ng totoo at alam ng Panginoon ‘yon na nagsasabi ako ng totoo.”

The criminal charge filed against Vhong claims that he allegedly got Deneice drunk and raped her in her condominium in January 2014. The Department of Justice had previously dismissed Deniece's rape complaint against Vhong due to inconsistencies in her statements, but the Court of Appeals has invalidated this dismissal.

Continue reading below ↓

Netizens will recall that Vhong was mauled following the condo visit. Deniece, businessman Cedric Lee, and six other companions were charged by the NBI with six offenses—including kidnapping and serious illegal detention—in connection with the attack. Vhong claimed he had been "set up" and had been forced to admit to raping Deniece on video after being beaten up.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE ON VHONG NAVARRO AND DENIECE CORNEJO:

January 27, 2014: Vhong Navarro Identifies Alleged Masterminds Behind Attack + More Conversation Starters This Morning

April 15, 2014 Conversation Starters: Arrest Warrants Issued For Cedric Lee And Deniece Cornejo + More!

May 6, 2014 Conversation Starters: Deniece Cornejo Finally Surrenders + More!