Here's How Coleen Garcia Convinced Vice Ganda And Billy Crawford To Reconcile

The world is ~*definitely*~ healing, you guys. Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford had an emotional reconciliation during It's Showtime's November 9, 2023 episode.

After two years, Billy returned to the noontime show in support of Vice Ganda's team's Magpasikat performance. The former It's Showtime host made his surprising appearance together with his wife Coleen Garcia, whom he met through the show, and their son Amari.

"At the end of the day, you are my best friend, and I love you very much. Kaya sabi ko, regalo natin ito sa madlang pipol na makita tayong magkakasama ulit," Vice told Billy.

It was more than having a spectacular Magpasikat performance for Vice Ganda. The comedienne-host reached out to Billy in a bid to inspire their viewers that healing takes time and that everything will be okay in due time.

"Okay na okay na kami ni Billy... Billy's presence here today and the madlang pipol knowing na we are okay, baka mag-inspire sa inyo na mag-heal din. Baka it's about time, baka kaya niyo na rin na makipag-reconcile lalong-lalo na sa mga taong mahalaga sa into," Vice said.

ICYDK, It's Showtime is commemorating its 14th anniversary and this week has been filled with striking and heartwarming performances from the hosts—and Billy showed just in time for it.

"Happy anniversary first of all... to us," Billy heartily said. He shared that his father, Jack Crawford, played a huge part in his recent life realizations and reconciliation with Vice. "Kakakita ko lang kasi ng Daddy ko. Hindi ko kasi alam kung hanggang kailan ang Daddy ko sa mundo. Alam mo ang bilin niya sa akin, is mag-ayos tayo," he told Vice.

"Nung sinabi ng Daddy ko na request niya was part of that, it's beyond my control, it's beyond Vice's control din... Nahanap ko ang aking asawa at nabuo ang aking pamilya dahil dito sa programang ito," Billy added.

It was in 2020 when Billy left ABS-CBN, indicating his departure as well from It's Showtime. So he took his time to thank and to also sincerely apologize to his co-hosts and also the madlang pipol for everything that had happened in the past.

"I'm sorry [Vice], I'm sorry madlang pipol, I'm sorry Kapamilya... nagpapakumbaba lang ako, gagawin ko kasi ang lahat para sa aking pamilya and kasama na rin po kayo doon madlang pipol," Billy declared.

And of course, he did not forget to note, "I just wanna say Vice, I love you," before hugging each other.

Vice also recounted the time when she met Coleen and Billy by chance after their feud. The comedienne-host revealed that Coleen was also a strong factor in their reconciliation. Vice thanked Coleen for being sincere and for also valuing the friendship that they have altogether.

"Hindi inaasahang pangyayari, 'nung nagkita-kita kami... Si Coleen ang nakita ko, pasakay ako ng kotse 'nung nakita ko siya. Sabi ko 'bye!' tapos sabi niya, 'magbati na kayo, please.' Ganon agad. Tapos 'nung nakita ko si Billy, hindi ko alam gagawin. Tapos sabi ni Coleen, 'sige na, please," Vice shared.

Coleen, who got married to Billy in 2018, gave a few details about what went wrong between Vice and Billy's relationship. The actress admitted that she has been pressing her husband to reconcile with Vice for a long time already.

"Sabi ko you have to understand na minsan may mga nagagawa tayo, may mga nasasabi tayo because 'yun nga nasasaktan din tayo, it's not because masama 'yung iniisip mo tungkol sa isang tao pero dahil nga mahal na mahal mo ang isang tao kaya ka nasasaktan," Coleen noted.

Earlier this year, Coleen also commented about Vice and Billy's past falling-out assuring that everything was okay and that they were looking forward to reconnecting again.

"Parang ano naman yun, it's just like kahit naman yung friends ko during the pandemic and everything, we kinda drift apart. It's hard to keep in touch naman talaga with everybody," Coleen told PEP.ph. "I'm starting to reconnect with old friends. Hopefully, makita ko sila uli," she added.

Now it's obvious that they have all reconnected. We're so happy for the Showtime family!