Vice Ganda Plans To Have A Baby: ‘Wala akong pakialam kung anong sasabihin nila’

Just over two years ago, Vice Ganda revealed that he chooses to be child-free because he didn’t want his baby to be exposed to the “cruelty” of the world. “Sa lahat ng LGBTQ+ na may mga pamilya, at nagtataguyod ng pamilya, at matagumpay sa pagiging pamilyado nila, congratulations sa inyo, kasi hindi ko kaya yun,” he says in an episode of It’s Showtime back in 2020. “Kung iisipin ko lang yung kakayahan ko [magka-anak], pwede kong sabihing kaya ko eh. Pero ayoko kasi talagang i-expose yung magiging anak ko sa cruelty ng mundo.”

It seems like the comedian changed his mind, however, as he recently admitted that he’s now *ready* to have a baby with his longtime partner Ion Perez.

“Surprisingly, gusto ko nang magka-anak. Dati, no ako diyan, kahit hindi biological. Ayoko kasing i-subject yung magiging anak ko sa social injustices, sa discrimination. Kahit anong gawin natin, iba yung tingin ng mga tao kapag yung tatay niya bakla, naaawa ako sa bata,” he shares.

“Ayoko siya ilagay sa sitwasyon na kailangan niya magpaliwanag kung bakit ganoon yung tatay niya. Masasaktan siya eh, baka maramdaman niya na ‘baka may mali sa amin.’”

Vice Ganda admits that it was his relationship with Ion that helped him realize that he wants to build his own family. He reveals that he was even close to pursuing the surrogacy process when he went to the U.S.

“I met Ion tapos na-build tong relationship namin, and I found it so beautiful. Naisip ko, kayang kaya namin magka-baby. Gusto ko na siya buuin talaga. Wala na akong pakialam kung anong sasabihin nila, ang mahalaga nalang ay i-b-build ko yung personality ng magiging anak ko, yung character niya,” he says.

“I was planning to do it, nagpunta na ako ng Amerika, alam ko na kung saan pupuntang doktor. Pero I didn’t have the luxury of time to pursue kasi ang dami kong ginagawa. Kailangan kong mag-devote ng oras at tanggapin na kailangan kong i-set aside itong showbiz kahit ilang buwan para matutukan ko yun.”

We’re cheering you on, Vice!

