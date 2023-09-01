Former Beauty Queen Vickie Rushton And Husband Jason Abalos Welcome Their Firstborn Child

Mutya ng Pilipinas International 2011 titleholder Vickie Rushton and actor-host Jason Abalos are now a family of three as they celebrated the arrival of their "greatest blessing"—baby Knoa.
On Instagram, Vicki posted a photo of their baby's *precious* small hand. "We still can't believe he's finally here in our arms," the first-time mom wrote.
Vickie and Jason's love story began in 2011. After dating for over a decade, the two got engaged in 2021, following Vickie's retirement from beauty pageants.
It was on June 11, 2021, when Vickie put an end to her pageant journey. "As much as I don't want to, I need to close this chapter in my life. I thought I was okay, but today, I realized that I might not be as okay as I thought I was. [...] I never imagined this journey would end this way but maybe it's time to dream a new dream," she wrote in an Instagram post detailing her decision to leave the pageant scene.
Jason and Vickie tied the knot in September 2022 after it was postponed in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.
Congratulations to the new parents!