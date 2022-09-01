Sorry, no results were found for
You Guys, Vickie Rushton And Jason Abalos Are Married!

So happy for them!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 2 hours ago
Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos get married
PHOTO: (LEFT) Instagram/marcoalcaraz; (RIGHT) Instagram/joross_gamboa
Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos just tied the knot today, September 1, Thursday. OMG!

Kapuso actor Marco Alcaraz took to social media to share moments from the celebs' union.

Here's his IG Story of Vickie walking down the aisle in an intricate dress. She looks so *beautiful.*

Vickie Rushton walks down the aisle during her wedding to Jason Abalos
Instagram/marcoalcaraz

In Marco's other IG Stories, we see Jason wiping tears as he waits for his bride. Aww.

Jason Abalos wipes tears as Vickie Rushton walks down the aisle
Instagram/marcoalcaraz

Here's the couple finally together at the altar. We're loving the lamps and white flowers decorating the aisle.

Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos get married
Instagram/marcoalcaraz
We have to wipe a tear with this photo of Vickie's brother, Kian, planting a kiss on her cheek.

Vickie Rushton's brother Kian kisses her on the cheek after getting married to Jason Abalos
Instagram/marcoalcaraz

Meanwhile, actor Joross Gamboa also shared special moments from the ceremony, like when the pair sealed their union with a kiss.

Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos' first kiss as husband and wife
Instagram/joross_gamboa
Here's his photo with the now husband and wife.

Joross Gamboa with newlyweds Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos
Instagram/joross_gamboa

The beauty queen and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate announced their engagement on June 2, 2022. The two have been dating for over 10 years.

Congrats, Vickie and Jason!

