You Guys, Vickie Rushton And Jason Abalos Are Married!

Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos just tied the knot today, September 1, Thursday. OMG!

Kapuso actor Marco Alcaraz took to social media to share moments from the celebs' union.

Here's his IG Story of Vickie walking down the aisle in an intricate dress. She looks so *beautiful.*

In Marco's other IG Stories, we see Jason wiping tears as he waits for his bride. Aww.

Here's the couple finally together at the altar. We're loving the lamps and white flowers decorating the aisle.

We have to wipe a tear with this photo of Vickie's brother, Kian, planting a kiss on her cheek.

Meanwhile, actor Joross Gamboa also shared special moments from the ceremony, like when the pair sealed their union with a kiss.

Here's his photo with the now husband and wife.

The beauty queen and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate announced their engagement on June 2, 2022. The two have been dating for over 10 years.

Congrats, Vickie and Jason!

