Here's What Seth Fedelin Told Andrea Brillantes After Her *Controversial* Split With Ricci Rivero

It’s no secret that Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes were among the most beloved love teams in showbiz. Their undeniable chemistry on screen made them a fan favorite, and many hoped that their love story would mirror the on-screen romance they portrayed. In 2021, however, the two announced their breakup, leaving fans heartbroken.

In April 2022, Andrea confirmed her relationship with basketball star Ricci Rivero, but this happiness was short-lived as cheating accusations against Ricci surfaced online, causing yet another highly publicized split.

At the height of the actress’ controversial breakup, Seth reveals that he wished Blythe well.

"Hindi ko siya ni-message pero nung one time na nakasalubong ko siya sa isang premiere, nagbatian kami sabi ko: 'Kamusta ka na? Sana okay ka na,’” he shares in a recent interview.

"Hindi ko alam yung buong kwento, so hindi ako magsasalita nang tapos pero sana mahanap niya yung lalaking magpapasaya sa kanya."

The actor also expressed his happiness now that the Gold Squad, consisting of Blythe, Seth, Francine Diaz, and Kyle Echarri, are now thriving in their own careers.

"May kanya-kanya na kaming ginagawa, kakatapos lang namin sa Fractured, silang dalawa ni Kyle at Blythe ongoing yung show nila. Dati nagsimula kami sa Kadenang Ginto, ngayon kahit papaano may blessings kami na natatanggap," he said.

"Ako, happy ako kay Francine, Kyle, at Blythe, patuloy pa ring tinutupad yung napag-usapan namin before na mga dreams namin."