OMG, Kim Chiu And Paulo Avelino Are Confirmed To Lead The PH Remake Of A Popular Rom-Com K-Drama!

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? is getting a Philippine adaptation, you guys. It's just been revealed that Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino will be leading the remake of the popular Korean drama!

Fresh from their first project together, Kim and Paulo are now ready to move on from their roles as Victor and Juliana from Linlang. The two Kapamilya artists are set to make our hearts flutter and provide us with all the ~*kilig*~ we deserve as they top-bill What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? (a.k.a WWWSK) in 2024.

Here is everything we know about the PH remake of What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? so far:

What is the plot of What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

To refresh everyone's memory, WWWSK was originally a Korean drama led by Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. It tells the story of the overbearing, workaholic, and narcissistic Vice President Lee Young Joon (portrayed by Seo Joon) who falls in love with his competent and driven secretary Kim Mi So (played by Min Young).

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lee Young Joon then asks for Secretary Kim's hand in marriage. However, she would go on to reject him multiple times, which was a mystery to the overly confident vice president. It's the typical romantic comedy-drama that everyone loves!

Who is part of the cast in the PH remake of What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Kim Chiu will portray Secretary Kim Mi So's character

In 2024 Kim Chiu will be playing the role of Secretary Kim, who will be running away from her workaholic boss who suddenly wants to tie the knot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Paulo Avelino will portray Vice President Lee Young Joon's character

We can also expect to see a new side of Paulo as he portrays Vice President Lee Young Joon's quirky and comedic character.

The Philippine adaptation of WWWSK is another collaboration project between the media giant ABS-CBN and Viu Philippines, and will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. Check out the "first look" teasers of their characters below:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viu Philippines (@viuphilippines)