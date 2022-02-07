Wil Dasovich On Past Relationship With Alodia Gosiengfiao: 'I still cherish our experiences'

Wil Dasovich revisited his past relationship with Alodia Gosiengfiao with none other than her sister, Ashley.

In a back-to-back episode of the Superhuman with Wil Dasovich podcast, Wil sat down with Ashley to talk about his very public breakup with Alodia as well as Ashley's reaction to the split.

Wil introduced Ashley as his "best friend" and shared the reason behind asking her to guest in his podcast: "This is a healthy discussion because you and me are real good friends. You're one of my best friends for the past four years."

The vlogger got candid about feeling sad after the breakup, particularly about *losing* the friends he had during the relationship.

He said, "There's all these stuff you don't expect that come with a breakup. It was really sad for me to lose friends. Alodia's crew, the gaming crew, I don't know when I'm ever going to see those guys again."

Continue reading below ↓

Ashley also revealed her thoughts about the split, saying, "I was sad because you've been together for a long time and we've been friends for a long time as well. It made me sad that I wouldn't see you around anymore."

Wil then asked Ashley about the possibility of them continuing to be friends, to which Ashely answered, "As long as it's fine with Alodia then I don't think she's going to get mad about it. You guys broke up in good terms as far as I know."

He talked about his decision to not delete photos and videos with Alodia on social media as well, saying, "My content, my life for a year was with your sister. They are some of my best videos, why would I want to delete that? That was a part of my life and I don't want to delete it because I cherish it even if it ended up this way, I still cherish our experiences."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Is a future collaboration between the exes a possibility? Wil said he'd be happy to have Alodia as a guest in his podcast.

"Even without the romantic relationship, we're such good friends."