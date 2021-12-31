Winwyn Marquez Is Expecting A Baby Girl With Her Non-Showbiz Partner

Winywny Marquez just announced that she's expecting a baby girl with her non-showbiz partner in a vlog uploaded on December 31.

The vlog captures some of the best moments from the gender reveal party which was attended by Winwyn's parents, actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno.

In the video's description, Winwyn wrote, "Today is page 365/365 and this is my last video for 2021–a very very special way to end our year. We finally know the gender of our baby and I can’t wait to meet mini Winwyn next year!"

The beauty pageant titleholder said that 2021 taught her not to take small things for granted and not to waste any time in doubt and fear, and to make a move and not be stuck thinking about the "what ifs."

She added, "2021 gave me the best things despite our situation now. God gave me a partner who gives me infinite love and support and I cannot stress enough how thankful I am for him."

Winwyn also revealed some deets about her non-showbiz partner: " We have a love story only a few can relate to and after 24 years of knowing each other, growing up together, achieving goals on our own–we finally meet in the middle (it's like destiny brought us together at the perfect time) now we're finally starting our little family."

Looking ahead to 2022, Winwyn shared her excitement by adding, "We just can't wait to meet our daughter next year!"

Winwyn announced that she's expecting a baby on December 18 through a vlog. She said, "I really waited, we waited for the right time to tell everyone about it. So please pray for us, please pray for our small family. Please pray na everything will be fine. It's such a good Christmas gift for me and my partner, for my family, for my parents."

Watch the full gender reveal here: