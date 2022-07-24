Yam Concepcion Calls Her Hubby The 'Best Catch Of A Lifetime' As They Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Yam Concepcion is celebrating a *special* milestone as she recently celebrated her first year wedding anniversary with Miguel CuUnjieng.

In an Instagram post, Yam shared a photo of herself as she went fly fishing with Miguel. She captioned her post, "You are to me the best catch of a lifetime!!!"

"Happy first wedding anniversary, Migaru," she added. "I love you with every fiber of my being."

The actress and her non-showbiz husband seem to have celebrated their anniversary in Aspen, Colorado.

Yam and Miguel tied the knot in July 2021 in New York in a romantic and intimate civil wedding ceremony held on a boat. Speaking about why she delayed announcing her engagement by two years, Yam said that her management had projects lined up for her and she was in "career mode," having done projects like Halik in 2018, Love Thy Woman in 2020, and Init Sa Magdamag in 2021.

