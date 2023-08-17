Yassi Pressman Mum On Supposed Engagement With Ex Jon As Proposal Video Makes Rounds

The internet is abuzz with the recent breakup of Yassi Pressman and Jon Semira. The ex-couple already confirmed their split through a sincere message posted by Jon via Instagram on August 16—but the controversies just won't stop.

Following the news about their breakup, an alleged video showing Yassi and Jon's engagement circulated online. The video resulted in various speculations about the true cause of their split. Jon clarified earlier this week that no 'third party' occurred in their relationship.

On various social media posts, the video showed Jon talking about how he prepared for the proposal, which was two months in the making. The proposal took place in a ranch in Bataan, and friends and family of the couple were in attendance.

Between sobs and happy tears, Yassi pressed the Yes on a board that Jon had prepared, the video showed.

In the same video, Yassi said she was surprised at how Jon pulled off the major event.

"I just was so overwhelmed with the effort na ibinigay sa akin, why me... am I worthy enough for.. If you guys get to know this guy talaga, so loving, so caring, so detailed, always there. Wala akong marereklamo talaga, so, I'm very lucky," Yassi said in the video uploaded by wedding videographer Notion in Motion. The video has since been taken down.

Cosmopolitan Philippines reached out to Yassi's camp in an attempt to verify and get clarity about the viral video. But for now, Yassi chose not to comment on the said video. Her camp emphasized that the actress would give her statement on the issue when she is ready.

Yassi and Jon first publicized their relationship in July 2022. In an interview with Magandang Buhay, uploaded March 2023, Yassi shared that he met Jon in Canada through their common friends. She also revealed that Jon moved to the Philippines for her.

On his Instagram, Wednesday, Jon asked the public to let them handle their affairs privately and in peace. While Yassi released a statement on August 16 saying that she's onto her new era of personal development.