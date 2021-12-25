Yen Santos Is Back From Her Instagram Hiatus

Following a three-month absence from social media, Yen Santos is back on Instagram.

On December 24, the 29-year-old actress posted a selfie with a Santa Claus statue as she greeted her 2 million followers with a Christmas greeting.

In September, Yen wiped out *all* of her Instagram photos without any explanation, but netizens speculated that it had something to do with the controversy surrounding Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes' separation.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier that month, LJ confirmed in an interview that she and Paolo have gone their separate ways. The former celebrity couple was together for six years and they have a daughter named Summer Ayanna. They were also co-parenting Aki, LJ's son with actor Paulo Avelino.

In September, netizens speculated that the actress had her birthday dinner with Paolo as the two posted *very similar* photos on Instagram Stories. Yen posted a clip of her romantic birthday celebration that looks like it was held at the beach, with Paolo posting around the same time that featured the same fairy lights in the background.