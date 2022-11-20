Yen Santos Celebrates Her Birthday With Rumored Boyfriend Paolo Contis

Fresh off from bagging a Best Actress award at the 45th Gawad Urian Awards for her role in A Faraway Land, Yen Santos is having an extra special birthday celebration as the actress turned 30 on November 20.

Yen's rumored boyfriend and A Faraway Land co-star Paolo Contis took to Instagram to greet Yen a happy birthday as he posted photos from their dinner date. Paolo's short but sweet message reads, "Happy birthday, my Best Actress!"

In November 2021, for Yen's 29th birthday, netizens speculated that Paolo and Yen were together to celebrate due to the very similar photos that they posted on social media.

Paolo and Yen were first linked in September 2021 when a viral video made the rounds online with Paolo later saying that he went to Baguio with Yen "as a friend."

Paolo was last in a relationship with LJ Reyes. The actress confirmed their split in an emotional interview with Boy Abunda in August 2021. A week after LJ's interview, Paolo took to social media and admitted that he was unfaithful to LJ during the course of their six-year relationship. He also said that Yen wasn't the third party and "was never the reason" for their breakup.

