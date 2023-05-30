‘Voltes V: Legacy’ Star Ysabel Ortega Shares How She *Balances* Work And Law School

Ysabel Ortega's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. With her natural charisma and acting prowess, she quickly captured the hearts of audiences, making a name for herself in the showbiz world. But Ysabel's ambition doesn't stop there! In fact, she has set her sights on a whole new challenge: law school.

The Voltes V: Legacy star opened up about her double life as a law student on Candy’s Next Big Thing feature for May 2023.

“It really became hard to balance but I had fun with my first semester. I love law school, I love learning, I love reading, and definitely, it’s something I really want to try and pursue,” she says, revealing that she would often study for exams in between her hectic schedule.

“Any time I could read, I would read. Alam ‘to ng Voltes V cast, because we were doing promotions during the first quarter of the year, so we would always fly to different parts of the country, literally almost every day.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Of course, pursuing a legal education is no walk in the park, but Ysabel balances her time by taking it slow and not rushing into anything.

“I’m just trying to really take things one step at a time. [Before,] I had this feeling na I need to be doing something else. I got so used to my college schedule [that] if I don’t have taping, I’m at school, [taking] classes,” she shares. “So when I graduated, I felt like just because I’m working—only working—sobrang unproductive ko na. Kahit ang dami ko namang ginagawa sa work kasi parang nasanay ako ‘dun sa kailangang nag-aaral din ako. But then, at this point, there’s no pressure naman din talaga.”

According to the actress, she’s just enjoying everything that comes her way. “I’m just enjoying law school, and at the same time, I’m making the most out of enjoying the moment when it comes to my career. Because we’re only going to air Voltes V once, ‘di ba? So I just want to savor every moment.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

If there’s one advice Ysabel would love to give her fans, it’s to “take it easy.”

“Just try to have a good schedule or a good system when it comes to how to balance your time because that’s really just where things boil down—kung paano mo ima-manage ‘yung time mo,” she says.

Well said, Ysabel!

Read Ysabel Ortega's Next Big Thing feature on Candymag.com.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.