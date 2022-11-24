Zeinab Harake Reveals Her ~Ideal~ Type Of Man: ‘Yung hindi ako titingnan as trophy’

Listen up, gentlemen! Zeinab Harake just revealed what she’s looking for in a future boyfriend, as well as what turns her off.

In an interview with Luis Manzano, the 23-year-old vlogger noted that she likes someone who is interested in her and not her fame. She said, “Yung hindi ako titingnan as trophy. Nakakabwiset yung ganung pakiramdam. Yung mararamdaman mo na hindi ka naman talaga gusto o mahal o hindi seryoso sayo tapos, ‘Huh. Ginawa lang akong trophy. Wag na.’"

“Kaya ayoko na ng ganun. Gusto ko talaga yung sa personal pa lang unang meet pa lang namin, ipaparamdam nya na wala syang pakialam kung sino ako.”

She also joked about the possibility of her dating foreigners. “Parang sabi nga nila baka daw foreigner para sakin.”

Zeinab, who was previously in a highly-controversial relationship with rapper Skusta Clee, also opened up about what she perceives as “red flags” in men. “Bastos. Walang respeto, ayoko ng ganun. Yung pa-cool ayoko ng ganun. Yung feeling niya sa sobrang cool niya, makukuha ka niya agad. Ayoko ng ganun."

She also added that she likes playing ~*hard to get*~ when it comes to her love life. “Yung masyadong kampante. Madali talaga akong ma-off sa ganun. Siguro yung magpapahirap saken, yung ako pa yung paghahatid-sundo sa kanya ganun. Wala pa kasi ako masyadong experience kasi konti pa lang naman talaga nakaka-date ko eh.”

It was May this year when Zeinab revealed that she has called it quits with Skusta, who is the father of her child Bia. Despite all the pain caused by their breakup, she says she has no regrets giving her all. "Yun yung mga malaking pinagpapasalamat ko kay Daryl na binigyan niya ko ng Bia… Hindi pagkakamali na nagkabalikan kami ulit. Walang pagkakamali sa lahat ‘yon."

