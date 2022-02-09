Aww, Zendaya And Tom Holland Reportedly Bought Their *First Home* Together

Let’s start with the obvious: Hollywood sweethearts Zendaya and Tom Holland are head over heels with each other. The cherry on the cake? Sources told British outlet The Mirror that the Spiderman: No Way Home stars are moving in together soon! Yup, you heard it right, Tomdaya fans— the two reportedly just bought a cool $3.4M shared home in South West London, just four miles away from Tom’s hometown.

Talk about a ship that’s definitely sailing, and getting closer than ever. The report also stated that they’re making major renovations at their *new home*, which will include a gym, cinema, and of course, a Spider-man cave for Tom. “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together,” the source shared, saying that the couple is “very much in love” and “everyone is thrilled for them”.

Aside from state-of-the-art do-ups, Tom also made it clear that he wants hi-tech security all over the premises, meaning it’s obviously off-limits to fans and peeping paparazzi, FYI.

ICYDK, they've got pretty tight measures in the area. And if you've got fellow A-listers nearby including Angelina Jolie, Tom Hardy, and Mick Jagger, we doubt Tom and Z have anything to worry about!

