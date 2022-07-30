Zia Quizon Shares Proof That She Got Married 'For All Marites'

Zia Quizon took to social media to post a witty remark for everyone asking about her recent wedding held in Serbia.

In an Instagram post, Zia shared a photo of her hands with her husband as they wore their wedding rings. She wrote, "Proof of wife (for all Marites [pl.] 'concerned')."

Continue reading below ↓

In a separate post, Zia took the time to express her gratitude toward her in-laws to whom she is "eternally and inexpressibly grateful" and her mom, Zsa Zsa Padilla, for always being by her side. Zia also thanked Zsa Zsa's partner, Conrad Onglao, who is now the couple's godfather.

Zsa Zsa, who flew out for Zia's big day, did not post any photos of the wedding but she did share her thoughts about the long travel time from Manila to Serbia. She shared, "Travelled to be with my bunso on her special day!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Zia first hinted at a possible wedding when she posted a poem remembering the 10th death anniversary of her father, the late "King of Comedy," Dolphy.

Congratulations, Zia!

MORE ON CELEB WEDDINGS:

Jennifer Lopez's Minimalist Wedding Dress Is Proof That Less Is More

Here Are More Photos From Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Wedding To Make You Feel ~*Kilig*~ Today

Continue reading below ↓

Erich Gonzales Marries Businessman Mateo Lorenzo In An Intimate Church Wedding