You Need To Read This: How To Freeze Your Eggs In Metro Manila

If you’re one of the many women opting to delay motherhood, you can now worry less about your biological clock with egg-freezing, a procedure that allows you to store eggs and oocytes extracted during your reproductive prime.

The egg-freezing procedure normally costs around P250,000-P300,000 in hospitals and fertility clinics. However, due to high demand, St. Luke’s Medical Center- Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is offering the procedure at half the price: P165,000 until December 31, 2023.

In its public advisory, St. Luke’s BGC shared that the egg-freezing procedure may be paid for in cash, or can be covered with approval from their HMO.

The package includes the following:

Procedure fee

Anesthesia medication

Professional fee (Infertility Doctor and Anesthesiologist)

1-year storage

A post-procedure treat at the hospital’s spa

Patients with comorbidities may have some add-ons, and all patients must first be evaluated by their in-house Reproductive Endocrinologist.

Is egg-freezing for you?

St. Luke’s BGC said candidates for egg-freezing often are the following:

Married women who choose to delay childbearing until a later age for career or lifestyle reasons;

Single women over 35 who anticipate a later marriage but wish to keep the option of having children;

Young women with cancer who are not in a relationship and who risk losing their future fertility when they undergo standard IVF, and therefore choose to store excess oocytes to minimize the number of fertilized eggs for personal reasons.

FAQs about egg-freezing

Victory A.R.T. Labs in Makati City also offers egg-freezing services. In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, the center detailed the following FAQs about egg-freezing.

You won't believe how quick, safe, and hassle-free egg freezing is.

The whole process is done and dusted in less than two weeks. Here's the deal: you'll start off by visiting your doctor, who will give you daily hormone injections. These injections will amp up your egg production and last for around 10 to 12 days. But fear not! The injections take just a few minutes, and once you're done, you can carry on with your daily duties.

Will the egg extraction hurt?

The egg extraction part is a breeze too, just like a near-painless vaginal ultrasound. The only thing you'll feel is a quick sting that lasts just a few seconds when the needle goes in. It's a small price to pay for the amazing benefits that come with egg freezing.

When is the best time to do it?

Egg freezing is a game-changer for women in their 20s to 40s. If you're in your late 20s or early 30s, you're in prime time for this fantastic opportunity. You make the ideal candidates for egg freezing. But even women in their 40s have achieved incredible success by freezing their eggs and using them later on.

Egg freezing is a total game-changer, and it's time to embrace the possibilities. Talk to your doctor, weigh your options, and take control of your future.

