Elha Nympha Opens Up About A Major Health Concern: 'It will affect my future as a woman'

Elha Nympha got emotional as she opened up about a major health condition that has been affecting her physically and mentally.

In an interview with Magandang Buhay, the 19-year-old singer bravely disclosed that she's been undergoing medication to treat her illness.

"Common po ito sa mga babae like hormonal imbalance, ganun po," she said. "Pero may mas deep pa po na explanation sa problema ko po na hindi pa po ako ready i-share. Up until now, nagpapagamot po ako."

She assured the public that it is not a terminal illness however it is something crucial for her health as a woman. "Hindi naman po siya life or death situation pero maa-apektuhan po kasi nito 'yung future ko as a woman," the young singer explained.

Elha also shared that it is causing her to experience weight gain and other physical changes which also leads to her mental and emotional stress. However, she tries very hard to overcome it for her loved ones.

"Inisip ko na lang po 'yung mga taong nagmamahal sa akin, paano sila? Kaya ba nilang mawala ako? Kaya ba nilang makita na lang ako na lugmok? I'm sure sa mga nanonood na panganay ngayon, ang hirap pong ipakita sa family mo na you're weak," Elha stated.

Despite her challenges, Elha remains positive and hopeful. She sees her experience as a reason to be more appreciative of her body and her health.

Elha also spoke about her journey to body positivity by saying, "Graduate na po ako sa pagiging insecure."

For Elha, her newfound perspective has helped her become more confident and happier. "Pino-promote ko po ngayon ang body positivity and ine-embrace ko po ngayon ang sarili ko dahil happy [na] happy ako now."

Elha won The Voice Kids in 2015 and has been a part of ABS-CBN's Sunday noontime show ASAP.