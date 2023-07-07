Kim Bum, AKA One Of Our OG Oppas, Is Coming To The Philippines!

Today, July 7, happens to be the birthday of one of our OG oppas, Kim Bum. The Hallyu star made his acting debut in 2006's K-drama The Daring Sisters, and caught international attention as one of the F4 members in 2009's mega-hit Boys Over Flowers. His other notable dramas include 2020's Tale of the Nine Tailed and its spin-off Tale of the Nine Tailed: 1938, and 2021's Law School.

Kim Bum's other notable dramas include 2009's Dream, 2010's The Woman Who Still Wants To Marry, 2011's Padam Padam, and 2013's Goddess Of Fire and That Winter, The Wind Blows. He also played his first-ever villain role in 2016's Mrs. Cop 2.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Thanks to his impressive K-dramas, Kim Bum has built a loyal fanbase in the Philippines, so when his agency King Kong by Starship announced an Asia Fan Meeting Tour this 2023, we immediately looked for — and spotted — not just one but two(!!) Philippine dates.

Kim Bum's Between U and Me Asia tour launches in Japan on August 25, and he will reunite with his Filipino fans on September 22 (Manila) and September 23 (Cebu).

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

No further information has been shared so far, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that ticketing details will drop soon!