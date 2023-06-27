Park Eun Bin's Fan Meet In Manila Was An ~*Extraordinary*~ Experience

The warm sunshine that Park Eun Bin brings couldn't be overshadowed by the erratic Manila weather. Once again, Filipino BINGOs (Eun Bin's fan club name) were fortunate enough to witness their beloved actress up close during a memorable evening at the New Frontier Theater on June 24, 2023. It’s been days since the event but the memories are still clear in my head!

Here are some of the highlights from the Park Eun Bin Aromagicare fan meeting:

1. When she sang songs in her sweet melodious voice

Dressed in a flowery pink frock, the charming Extraordinary Attorney Woo lead delighted her fans as she opened the fan meeting with her rendition of “Cupid” by FIFTY FIFTY. And as she capped off the fan meeting, she surprised her Filipino BINGOs with another song number. She sang the classic song, “Especially for You,” dedicating every word to her fans as a way to express her gratitude for yet another memorable day spent together.

2. When she uttered cute Filipino phrases

Eun Bin effortlessly sprinkled Filipino phrases throughout the fan meet, delighting everyone in attendance. Her heartfelt "na-miss ko kayo" and "mahal ko kayo" resonated with the crowd, but it was hearing her exclaim "bongga!" that truly endeared her to the audience. Even during a game of rock, paper, scissors, she playfully substituted the Korean "kawi, bawi, bo" with the familiar "bato bato pik." As the show drew to a close, she bid her fans farewell in Filipino, exclaiming, "Ang saya-saya ko! Paalam! Ingat!"

3. When the fans gave her a standing ovation

In the segment of the show called “Bin There Done That,” host Denise Laurel showed a video of the moment Eun Bin won the Daesang for the television category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Eun Bin graciously shared insights into that remarkable experience, and Denise playfully requested that fans give her a belated standing ovation—an invitation the crowd joyfully embraced and gladly did! There was no empty seat at the theater at that moment, and it was such a lovely sight to behold.

4. When she danced to BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down”

The absolute cutest moment of the fan meeting unfolded during a fun cup stacking game. As a fan hurriedly stacked cups within a tight thirty-second timeframe, Eun Bin playfully took center stage and, in an unexpected twist, broke into the "Shut Down" choreography. SO. CUTE!

5. When we learned that she would’ve been a doctor if she weren’t an actress

When Eun Bin was asked what character she would like to portray next, she eagerly sought her fans' input. In response, a resounding chorus of "Doctor!" echoed through the crowd. It was at that moment that Eun Bin expressed her sincere appreciation for her fans' opinions, emphasizing that she genuinely values their suggestions when selecting her next projects. “I also want what the fans want,” she said.

She further revealed that if she hadn’t pursued acting, she would have aspired to become a doctor, a professor, or a consultant.

6. When she revealed her upcoming project

It’s been almost a year since Extraordinary Attorney Woo aired its final episode, and fans clearly miss Eun Bin. Thankfully, she revealed that she is currently working on a project where she is currently learning how to sing and play the guitar.

It’s not Eun Bin’s first time working with musical instruments for a project. In her previous role as Chae Song Ah in Do You Like Brahms? she portrayed a skilled violinist. Interestingly, Eun Bin contrasted her guitar-learning experience with her violin lessons from before. “I’ve always been interested in playing the violin since I was young. I’m lucky I got the chance to play a violinist in a drama. However, it takes a while to get a good sound while playing a violin,” she candidly admitted.

7. When she encouraged every BINGO to love themselves more

A fan asked Eun Bin about how she comforts herself during difficult moments. The actress revealed that she embraces the situation and allows herself to go with the flow. Finding solace and inner strength within herself is a key aspect of her coping mechanism. Eun Bin emphasized that while others may offer advice or suggestions, ultimately, she relies on her own determination to take action. This is the same principle that she hopes her fans would also embrace, recognizing the importance of self-reliance and the empowering journey of self-discovery.

Park Eun Bin's Fan Meet in Manila is presented by Aromagicare and Wilbros Live.