5 *Interesting* Things We Learned About Park Eun Bin During Her Manila Presscon

As the the first-ever Korean ambassador for therapy oil brand Aromagicare, Baeksang Arts Award-winning actress Park Eun Bin held a media presscon in the morning of Saturday, June 24. Dressed in a stunning sky-blue colored frock with slightly transparent fabric along her sleeves and décolletage, the Extraordinary Attorney Woo lead was bubbly and sweet, and clearly very excited to meet her fans.

She last visited the Philippines in October 2022 for her Eun Bin Note: Binkan In Manila, and was happy to talk about her return to the country at the start of the media event. "Nung last year na bumisita ako sa Philippines, hindi ko in-expect na ganun kadaming fans ang nandun sa airport. Hindi ko na-greet ang fans noon. Pero this time, andami pumunta sa airport...na-greet ang fans ko dun."

Select media reps were given the opportunity to ask the Hallyu star a question, to which she responded with the help of her Korean-Filipino translator.*

X Things We Learned About Park Eun Bin During Her Aromagicare Media Presscon

1. Park Eun Bin considers winning the daesang at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards to be the highlight of her career.

Eun Bin started as a child model in 1996, so she's been in the Korean entertainment industry for nearly 30 years. I was curious to find out: "What would you consider to be A) the highlight, and B) the biggest challenge of your career?"

"I think every moment is a challenge for me...Kapag natapos na yung mga ginagawa ko, dun ko nalalaman na, 'Ah, one of the challenges pala ito para sa akin.' Kasi my mom taught me, 'Huwag ka maghintay ng birthday. Isipin mo na lang every day ay birthday mo.' Kaya iniisip ko sa sarili ko every day ay blessing sa akin, kaya special po every day para sa akin."

When it came to the highlight of her career, Eun Bin shared that "the best moment was when I received the grand prize."

2. As an actress, winning the daesang (grand prize) was a dream come true for her.

ICYDK, the grand prize at the annual celebration isn't usually given to an indivual star — for example, in 2022 Squid Game took home the prestigious award for the television category at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. So it was a really big deal for Park Eun Bin. She further explained that the yearly event honored all awardees in Korean entertainment: "Hindi lang yun drama, may kasamang music, movie, variety show, lahat-lahat na."

"This year, hindi yung Extraordinary Attorney Woo yung nag-receive, na-receive ko as Park Eun Bin kaya sobrang malaking bagay sa akin. Kaya as an artist, medyo bago pa rin ako, kaya sobrang malaking bagay sa akin na ma-receive yung grand prize." Congrats on your well-deserved win, Eun Bin!

3. Park Eun Bin has been to the Philippines before!

Aside from her October 2022 fan meet, she's previously visited Cebu. Eun Bin would like to go to Boracay if given the chance!

Park Eun Bin also revealed her ideal vacation: "Gusto ko maglangoy at kumain ng mga masarap na Filipino foods at makakita ng mga magandang sands. Ayoko maglipat-lipat ng ibang lugar. Gusto ko mag-stick sa isang tourist spot at mag-chill lang."

4. Park Eun Bin listens to K-pop, but her current favorite song might actually surprise you!

Eun Bin likes K-pop, but she's actually listening to her own song right now! Her character in the upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island wants to become a singer, so she's been diligently practicing to improve her vocals. "Sana next time kung may chance, kung ano yung OST na meron doon sa K-drama, gusto ko ipakita rin sa mga Philippine fans." We can't wait!

5. Park Eun Bin has been practicing her Tagalog!

In her previous fan meet, the actress greeted the audience with "Ako po si Park Eun Bin. Kinagagalak kong makita kayo. Na-miss ko kayo! Salamat sa pagpunta. Nakikita niyo ba ako sa taas? Salamat po!" In this media press con, Eun Bin made her audience laugh by wittily responding to questions with Tagalog words like "talaga?" and "bongga!"

Eun Bin also ended her media con with a sweet message for her Filo Bingos (the name of her fandom): "Alam ko rainy season ngayon sa Philippines. Stay dry. I hope babalik ako dito sa Manila in a good moment. Be healthy always. Sana makakuha tayo ng magagandang memorya. Mahal ko kayo!"

Throughout the presscon, the actress' bright personality left many smiling or laughing along with her. When the time came for the event to wrap up, Eun Bin placed her mic on the table — but it immediately rolled off and dropped to the floor, surprising everyone with a loud "bang!" sound. Host Denise Laurel gave a short commentary of what was happening for people who couldn't see — it turns out the actress started fretting over it until Denise said it was alright. Aww!

After another photo session, Park Eun Bin left to prepare for her fan meet, which took place at the New Frontier Theater. We had an enjoyable time asking her questions, and hopefully this won't be the last time the actress visits the Philippines!

Park Eun Bin's Fan Meet in Manila is presented by Aromagicare and Wilbros Live.