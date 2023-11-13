Omo, Ryu Jun Yeol And Hyeri Have Broken Up After 6 Years Of Dating

Yes, sadly you read the headline correctly: Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri have parted ways after six years of dating. On Monday, November 13, News1 reported that the longtime couple recently ended their relationship.

Both Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-JeS Studios and Hyeri’s agency Creative Group ING confirmed the news: "It is true that they broke up."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The couple met during the filming for their 2015 hit K-drama Reply 1988, and have come a long way after playing Deok Sun and Jung Hwan. The two went public with their relationship in August 2017, and were publicly supportive of each others' careers, from sending coffee trucks to watching every single episode of the other's TV series.