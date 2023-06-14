Hello, Appa! Yes, You Read That Right — Song Joong Ki Is Now A Father

On December 26, 2022 the world stopped when Song Joong Ki's agency confirmed that he was officially *off the market.* And in the evening of Wednesday, June 14, the Hallyu star recently shared good news via his fan cafe: He is now a father! His wife Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to a son, their "most precious gift," in her hometown of Rome, Italy.

Song Joong Ki's Letter to Fans

In a heartfelt note to Ki Aile (his fans), Joong Ki writes, "Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health. As we welcomed [our child] in good health and joy, I am taking care of my family very happily, with a grateful heart."

"I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family. And I think it’s thanks to the many people who gave us their support that such a happy day has found us. Thank you."

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders' Relationship

In January 2023, a month after their relationship was made public, the Reborn Rich actor confirmed their upcoming nuptials in a statement addressed to his fan cafe. Katy is an actress, and after announcing their engagement and impending parenthood she had been the subject of several rumors, which the Korean actor denied in a recent interview with GQ Korea.

"When my anger was growing, Katy told me, 'You don't have to be angry with these people.' I can't say much about it here, but she is that kind of a person. She guides me toward a positive direction and balances me out," Joong Ki explained.

After they tied the knot, the newlyweds were spotted on a date strolling the streets of Rome, Italy in April 2023. Joong Ki also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 for his film Hopeless — and Bela Padilla managed to take a selfie with him!

Congratulations, Joong Ki and Katy!