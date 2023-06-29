Omo! The Club-Z Live K-Pop Festival Will *Exclusively* Stream On Kumu

Great news for K-Pop enthusiasts: It's time to clear your schedule and make way for an electrifying online concert experience like *no other,* because Kumu has joined forces with Hyped Collective to exclusively stream Club-Z LIVE—A K-Festival that will begin on July 1 at 5:00PM.

The platform will stream performances by Mamamoo, HyunA, BIBI, DJ Soda, and TripleS. So exciting!

The Club-Z LIVE concert is not just about the headlining acts, though! It's a full-fledged musical extravaganza that kicks off with a pre-show at 4:00 PM, which will feature not only talented Kumu streamers but also several Filipino musical acts. It's the perfect warm-up to get you in the groove and make the entire experience even more immersive.

Because the show is aired live (Yup, it’s not pre-recorded!), you’ll get the chance to interact with your fave K-Pop stars in *real-time.* How cool is that?

Check out the schedule of performances below. Don't forget to set your alarms!

