Oh no, SM Tickets Just Suspended The Pre-Selling For TWICE's 'Ready To Be' Concert In Manila

PH Onces are currently waiting for ticket selling to resume.
by Andie Estella | 6 hours ago
SM Tickets suspended pre-selling for TWICE's concert in Manila 2023
PHOTO: instagram/livenationph
Bad news, PH Onces: At 6:56 p.m., SM Tickets suspended the pre-selling for TWICE's 5th World Tour Ready To Be concert in Manila. Due to "suspicious activities detected online," Live Nation members will have to remain on standby and wait for ticket selling to resume.

SM Tickets announcement suspending pre-selling for TWICE's concert in Manila 2023
Facebook/SM Tickets

Concert tickets for the general public become available on June 16 at 12 p.m., but a Live Nation presale was set to happen today, June 15, from 10 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. TWICE will be performing at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

TWICE concert in Manila 2023
instagram/livenationph

According to Live Nation, the concert will be an all-seated affair. Of the 11 ticket options available for purchase, the VIP Package is the most expensive at P17,500 (prices include ticket charges), and only four tickets per transaction is allowed. The VIP Package includes one VIP ticket (seated), sound check experience, laminate and lanyard, early entry, a dedicated merch lane, and VIP gift.

TWICE in Manila 2023 concert seat plan and ticket prices
instagram/livenationph
TWICE in Manila 2023 concert VIP package
instagram/livenationph
The group's upcoming concert is their second time performing in Manila after four years. TWICE last performed in the Philippines back in June 2019 for their Twicelights tour in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

