Oh no, SM Tickets Just Suspended The Pre-Selling For TWICE's 'Ready To Be' Concert In Manila

Bad news, PH Onces: At 6:56 p.m., SM Tickets suspended the pre-selling for TWICE's 5th World Tour Ready To Be concert in Manila. Due to "suspicious activities detected online," Live Nation members will have to remain on standby and wait for ticket selling to resume.

Concert tickets for the general public become available on June 16 at 12 p.m., but a Live Nation presale was set to happen today, June 15, from 10 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. TWICE will be performing at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

According to Live Nation, the concert will be an all-seated affair. Of the 11 ticket options available for purchase, the VIP Package is the most expensive at P17,500 (prices include ticket charges), and only four tickets per transaction is allowed. The VIP Package includes one VIP ticket (seated), sound check experience, laminate and lanyard, early entry, a dedicated merch lane, and VIP gift.

The group's upcoming concert is their second time performing in Manila after four years. TWICE last performed in the Philippines back in June 2019 for their Twicelights tour in SM Mall of Asia Arena.