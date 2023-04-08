Wow, This Camping-Themed Café In Laguna Hosts Under-The-Stars Movie Nights

Al fresco (a.k.a outdoor) dining has really found its stride post-pandemic. Gone are the days when all establishments were boxed-in, air-conditioned spaces. Lately, more and more cafés and restaurants have started embracing the tropical, natural climate in the country. Take, for example, this hidden gem we found in Laguna: Kamp Lilim. Located 30 minutes away from the South of the Metro, this little café has fully embraced the great outdoors courtesy of its camping theme. Check out the food, the ambiance, and all the little extra somethings that make Kamp Lilim a must-visit.

Here's everything we know about this camping-themed outdoor cafe in Laguna:

Kamp Lilim is located in Biñan, Laguna. Open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the café isn't that far from other central parts of the province. A quick five-minute walk from the Biñan city center will bring you to this rustic, friendly-for-the-'Gram nook.

Kamp Lilim's name is an homage to its pristine surroundings. Tons of fruit-bearing trees like mango and sampaloc bring much-needed cooling shade to Kamp Lilim's space—hence the café's name, as lilim means shade in Filipino.

As mentioned, this café takes the outdoor aesthetic to the extreme. Kamp Lilim's look centers on it being a camping ground. Instead of bulky furniture pieces, littered all around the café are folding chairs, bean bags, cushions, camping tables, and other small touches complimenting the theme.

Providing additional shade and respite in case it rains are the many draped tarpaulins and tents, all adding to the outdoorsy vibe.

At night time, Kamp Lilim is brightly lit with small warm light bulbs giving it a homey and welcoming atmosphere. The warm glow of the lights reminds us of summer nights spent under a campfire and gazing at the twinkling night sky.

But that's not all that happens at night time. On Fridays, Kamp Lilim hosts movie nights. They transform their middle area from a camper to a projection screen. The movies change weekly, so if you want to join in on the under-the-stars film screenings, just keep tabs on their social media pages for the schedules.

It's not just about aesthetics at Kamp Lilim. Being first and foremost a café, this spot has a pretty decent lineup of coffee-based and non-caffeinated drinks. When you drop by, make sure to try their Iced Sea Salt Caramel Latte (P160/iced, P170/hot). But if you're like us and you enjoy the occasional chocolatey sip, then you also won't go wrong with ordering their Trio Cioccolato (P170/ iced, P180/hot).

But if it's food your tummies are after, you won't go hungry here either. What's camping without food fresh from the grill? Try Kamp Lilim's signature grilled meats, like the Grilled Liempo (P280) and Grilled Tuna Panga (P430). These are marinated in Kamp Lilim's secret sauce, and since these are their best sellers, we're betting that sauce is fire.

In case having rice meals while enjoying movie nights is a bit of a hassle, you can also choose to order their other comfort food menu items like their Shrimp and Garlic Pizza (P380), Truffle Pasta (P390), and their signature Kamp Lilim Burger (P280). The food menu at Kamp Lilim is reasonably priced and is a good serving size. Just like any resto or café, if you want to try more of the items, you can order for group sharing and just have a bit of everything.

Aside from the bestsellers mentioned above, they also serve all-day breakfast, desserts, chicken wings, and many more. Besides the movie nights they host every Friday, they also have acoustic jam sessions on weekends where live performers serenade diners—go ahead and vibe with the ambiance and the music. All the activities at Kamp Lilim are free—provided you eat there, of course. So next time you're in the Biñan, Laguna area, do drop by this hidden gem.

Kamp Lilim is at 2473 Dipolog Street, South City Homes Subdivision, Biñan, Laguna. For more information, visit Kamp Lilim's Facebook page.

