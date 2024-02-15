Aga Muhlach Reveals The Cost Of Andres And Atasha's School Allowance In Europe

Aga Muhlach is proud of the names his kids Andres and Atasha are making for themselves.

He takes pride in raising such talented and responsible kids, even opening up about how they managed to build good financial habits as early as college.

In an interview with Vice Ganda, the actor disclosed the cost of his kids’ allowance when they were based in Europe. ICYDK, Atasha took up a degree in Business at Nottingham, UK—while Andres finished an Arts Degree in Spain.

RELATED: Aga Muhlach Reveals Why Charlene Gonzales Is *Not* Into Luxury Items

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aga Muhlach Shares The Cost Of Kids Andres and Atasha's Allowance In Europe

He shared, "Akala ng iba, iniisip nila they're rich kids, spoiled kids. No, no, no, no.”

He clarified that he gives a set amount to the twins, and then leaves the budgeting up to them.

"Yung baon nila, kunyari yung lalaki ko, pag nagka-inuman silang college students, ganyan.

"Kung anong ginastos niyo roon at naubos niya yung ano niya, kunyari may ganito siyang amount na ito, wala siyang kakainin. Hindi siya puwede tumawag sa akin."

Surprised, Vice quipped, "Ah talaga, walang extra?"

Aga replied, saying they’re strict when it comes to food allowance. "Akin naman siyempre yung apartments nila, sa amin yun, ano. I mean, everything's there. But yung baon nila for food?”

He then proceeded to give the exact amount they gave the kids. "Monthly, I'll tell you, 400 euros [PHP24,121.77] and then that became 500 [PHP30,152.21]. At the most, 600 euros [PHP36,182.65], 36 a month. 36,000 pesos."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Vice then shared that while these figures might be a surprise to college students in the Philippines, it’s relatively modest in European countries. "Kasi kung dito mo gagamitin yung PHP36,000, malaki yun. Sa Pilipinas, ha. Pero kung sa ibang bansa mo gagamitin, ang liit nung 36,000 ha. Kasi iba yung value ng pera doon. Iba din yung cost of living."

Agreeing, Aga said, "Maliit yun. So, alam namin. Yung food niyo, makibagay kayo diyan. ‘Or matuto kayo gumawa ng paraan kung paano kayo gagawa ng pera diyan.’"

Aga even shared one instance where Andres ran out of food—and realized the value of stocking up for rainy days the hard way.

He recalls, "May kuwento nga si Andres, minsan daw, nung pumunta kami ron, tapos pag-alis namin sa apartment niya, ilang weeks pa, may pagkain siya, daming stock!

"Then one day daw, he went out. And pag-uwi niya, naubos niya yung pera niya, then there was no food. Walang pagkain, nagkakalkal siya. Tas pagbukas niya sa sulok, may nakita lang siyang peanut butter na naiwan namin. Parang kinikuwento niya lang sa akin, parang 'Hallelujah!' yung peanut butter na iyon na talagang sabi niya [makes slurping sounds].

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Kasi wala siyang pambili tapos wala siyang pagkain, tapos madaling araw na. Nung nagising siya, wala siyang pagkain.

"So that's being irresponsible kasi sa kanya," he explains. "Kasi dapat, yung mga groceries mo, i-i-stock mo diyan. Magtipid ka, di ba? Magluto ka, mag-ganyan ka. E, napagastos ka sa labas, e, di ubos ka."

Vice then acknowledged the values learned from non-coddling parenting approach of Aga and Charlene. "Ibang learning iyon. Learning na wala don sa eskuwelahan. And it's very important to learn those things."

Aga concluded, "So now, even with them growing up, di sila humihingi ng pera. Nahihiya sila."