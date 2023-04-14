Wow! Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug Is Now A Lawyer

From beauty queen to bar passer: Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug is just getting started!

Eva gave birth in 2021 and took the 2022 bar exams while she still breastfeeding her newborn son. (A superwoman!) A year after, she shared the good news that she passed the bar exams.

“Never doubted [God]. All my life. I will forever be grateful,” she said in an IG post along with a church altar photo, minutes after the Supreme Court announced the list of 2022 bar passers on April 14, 2023.

In a social media post back in 2022, she acknowledged the challenges of her career and life choices.

“Always asked, how did I do it? It was not a walk in the park, from being sleep-deprived, caffeine-dependent, studying on one hand, and breastfeeding on the other and to occasional breakdowns, I was already determined to quit but very thankful to these people for inspiring me to continue,” she said.

The registered nurse who hails from Cebu also noted how her now-fiance Francis Lim was instrumental in helping her achieve her dreams.

She also advised her followers never to give up. “May this serve as an inspiration to continue to strive hard, no matter what life throws at you. To never give up, never surrender and rise against all odds,” she said.

Eva represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant in Yangon, Myanmar in 2018.

We stan hardworking women who chase their dreams. Congratulations, Eva!