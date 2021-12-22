Ellen Adarna And Derek Ramsay Launch Their Tube Ice Plant Business

It’s no secret that newlyweds Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are successful entrepreneurs in their own rights. ICYDK, Derek has established several businesses under his belt: a boutique gym, a food park, and a family-owned electronic systems company. Ellen, on the other hand, hails as heiress to one of the country’s most prominent real estate groups (did you know that her family owns the Temple of Leah in Cebu?).

With that said, sure, being in showbiz contributed to their net worth; but these two were already quite wealthy way before they began their careers!

Off the back of their individual successes, it comes as no surprise that the couple has decided to launch a business together. On December 21, Ellen took to Instagram to post snapshots of the opening day of their first business venture: the Mr. Freeze Tube Ice Plant in Balagtas, Bulacan, which they co-own with Derek's best friend Gerry Santos a.k.a Mr. Freeze himself.

“So this is our first venture as a couple,” Derek shares on Instagram stories, to which his wife chimed in wittingly, “We’re so cool!”

The actor laughs and then proceeds to officially announce their first major milestone. He says, “Now, we are a proud owner of Mr. Freeze Ice Plant.” Pointing to one of their newly-sourced machines, he adds: “that thing over there makes 75 tons of ice per day.”

Gerry, on the other hand, started Mr. Freeze in 2005 with only one plant. Now, it's considered the country's largest ice manufacturer and distributor. In an interview, he shared the importance of not just earning profits but also being able to provide livelihood and extra income to their stakeholders. Aside from Derek and Ellen, he also co-owns businesses with Isabelle Daza and Albert Martinez.

So cool, indeed. Congrats, Mr. Freeze, Derek, and Ellen!