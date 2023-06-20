PSA: The 50/30/20 Budget Rule Is Your Life Hack To Being *Financially Empowered*

If you're gearing to take control of your financial habits, one game-changing budgeting principle designed specifically to make you savvy is the 50/30/20 budget rule. Yup, we can totally relate to the feeling of sometimes wanting to stretch our paychecks to make way for life's guilty pleasures like traveling to picturesque places and eating good food, minus all the impending horror of experiencing petsa de peligro.

ICYDK, the 50/30/20 rule is an American concept that aims to help you save money while still allocating space for things that spark joy. It recommends putting 50% of your money toward needs, 30% toward wants, and 20% toward savings. Below, check out how you can incorporate it into your own financial habits.

50-30-20 Budget Rule and How It'll Help You Become Financially Empowered

Needs (50%)

Being a fun, independent woman means taking care of your essentials while maintaining your financial stability. Your Needs encompass expenses like rent or mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, transportation, insurance premiums, minimum debt payments, and other essential expenses. You can even argue that the newest Issy and Co Hydragloss or that Spanish Latte from your favorite cafe are essentials if you can ~seriously~ say you can't live without it (We don't judge here). This category should ideally consume no more than 50% of your after-tax income.

Wants (30%)

Who says budgeting can't be fun? In this category, you get to splurge on your heart's desires without feeling guilty. Treat yourself to dining out at trendy restaurants, enjoy memorable vacations, indulge in your hobbies, and pamper yourself with that fabulous handbag or pants you've been eyeing. The Wants category is about enhancing your quality of life and embracing the joy of being young. Just remember to stay flexible and adjust your spending based on your priorities and financial goals. This category should ideally consume no more than 30% of your after-tax income.

Savings (20%)

You might be young and free, but building a secure future is a must. Enter the Savings category, where you channel your financial freedom into saving and investing. Allocate a portion of your income towards building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement accounts, starting an investment portfolio, or saving for big-ticket dreams like buying a home or launching your own business. There is no such thing as being too young to invest because your future self will surely thank you for it. Building a strong financial foundation now sets you up for incredible opportunities moving forward! This category should ideally consume no more than 20% of your after-tax income.

Fun Tips to Master the 50-30-20 Rule:



Budget Apps

Use budgeting apps or create a spreadsheet to track your income and expenses. Seeing your financial progress in glittery charts and colorful graphs might keep you motivated. We recently made a roundup of the best user-friendly budget apps to try, so feel free to browse and you might find the right tool that suits your lifestyle!

Side Hustles

Boost your income by exploring creative side hustles. Leverage your skills, passions, and hobbies to earn extra money. It's a win-win situation!

Accountability Squad

Surround yourself with like-minded people who are passionate about personal finance. Join online communities, attend financial workshops, and share your experiences. Together, you'll conquer saving up and encourage each other to build healthy habits. Having an accountability partner will also encourage you to become more disciplined and intentional when it comes to your habits.

Money Makeover

Periodically review your budget and identify areas where you can cut back or optimize expenses. Challenge yourself to find innovative ways to save. For example: if the cost of maintaining a car is getting too pricey, then perhaps you can consider taking public transportation instead. Or if buying coffee is costing you too much, then you can also be more practical by making your own at home. Not only can you save a lot, but you'll also learn essential barista skills and have fun in the process!

Conclusion

Always remember that no matter how overwhelming it looks, you have the power to take control of your finances. With the 50-30-20 rule as your guide, you can confidently manage your money, nurture your dreams, and achieve your financial goals. Embrace your financial independence, and don't forget to have fun with your hard-earned money! You deserve it.