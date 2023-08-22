Lola Nena's Is *Now Hiring* And No, They Don't Need Beauty Queens

Searching for a job might be one of the most taxing tasks to do in our adulting lives. Before applying for a job, we must check the job description if we meet the company's qualifications. Sometimes, those qualifications could tell if our personalities and our skills match the job. But should company qualifications be the end of all our possibilities? A particular Filipino bakery & cafe, Lola Nena's, showed how company qualifications should make interested—and even not interested—applicants feel limitless.

Lola Nena's, founded in 2012, is known for their classic, cheesy donuts and mouthwatering pichi-pichi. Its co-owner Steffi Santana named their business after her great-grandmother in a bid to manifest the feeling of going to your grandparents' house whenever you buy from their bakery.

And just like how most of us feel when visiting our grandparents, Lola Nena's radiated warmth in their latest hiring advertisement.

The bakery was looking for new additions to their growing family. But instead of looking for employees with pleasing personalities or great mathematical skills, they were looking for people who have an absolute love for people and wanted to deliver happiness and meaningful experiences through their food.

It's impressive enough that their job advertisement did not focus on any limiting qualifications like age or their level of education. For applicants' math skills? Don't fret because Lola Nena's really said, "We'll teach you what you need to know."

One's gender and complexion do not matter as well. Lola Nena's hiring ad is all about love, inclusivity, and kindness in the workplace.

Admit it or not, most people tend to make themselves presentable and "hire-able" according to the company's image or provisions. But with Lola Nena's, they sparked a difference for all workplaces by encouraging and embracing all aspiring jobseekers to just be their unique self.

Just like how our grandparents would do when we're in front of their house, they let us in, accept us, serve us good food, and most importantly, through meaningful conversations, they guide us on how to live our best lives by just being ourselves—nothing more, nothing less.