Carla Abellana Is Selling Her Rockwell Condo For Almost P3 Million Lower Than Original Price

It’s no secret that Carla Abellana lives comfortably. Between her stylish looks and glamorous celeb lifestyle, it only makes sense that her home would be as chic as her life!

And if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in her shoes, then you’re in luck, her luxurious condo unit situated at the heart of Pasig is still on the market over a year after it’s been listed for sale.

On Instagram, Carla announced that she had lowered the price of her condo even further. ICYDK, the unit was initially priced at 14 million but was slashed to 12 million. Now, it’s being sold at 11.3 million. The listing states it’s still negotiable and even comes with flexible options.

A casual glimpse shows the 68 sqm site divided into a living room, a bathroom, a den, and a master bedroom, complete with two balconies that give you a stunning view of the city. The indoor space crosses minimalism and quirkiness with its wooden flooring, muted walls, and modern pieces. The asking price also comes with a parking slot, previously stated to cost one million.

Such a ~*steal*~, especially if you're looking for an accessible yet cool place to stay in the metro. Take it before it’s gone, folks!