At 37, Dimples Romana Goes Back to School and Enrolls at New York University

37-year-old Kapamilya star Dimples Romana is adding another entry to her impressive resume. The actress and entrepreneur has recently enrolled in the prestigious New York University under its School of Professional Studies, proving that it’s never too late to hit the books!

“Getting ready for today’s @nyuniversity class,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing the exciting news to her followers. “Let’s do this! Morning! Don’t forget that today, you can still choose to do things they said you cannot do.”

Continue reading below ↓

Fans and fellow celebrities showered Dimples with support for her latest milestone, applauding her for being an inspiration to others!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dimples is pursuing a “Marketing and Public Relations Certificate in Social Media,” a course offered by NYU for qualified professionals aiming to upskill through a personalized educational experience. Classes are available through online study or remote instruction, so she might still have the flexibility to attend to her acting commitments while in school.

Fun fact: In May last year, she received a Gold Standard badge from the same university for her performance in its career advancement course “Strategic Planning for Marketers.” The actress has been vocal that she’s been taking courses to improve her business knowledge.

“Even then naman, tayong mga kababaihan knew that we have the power to change the world. We have it in us to make our lives better not just for ourselves but most especially para sa pamilya natin,” she shares in an interview.

“The new normal only highlighted what we have been doing for quite some time now. The new normal paved way for us women to realize that we can earn more, be more and do more!”

Continue reading below ↓

Among her business ventures are a restaurant in Singapore and the upcoming Dimples Romana School for Acting and Personality Development—a lifelong dream she’s been working hard on since last year.

Amazing feat, Dimples. Best of luck!

Cosmopolitan Philippines is now on Quento! to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!