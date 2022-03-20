Elisse Joson Juggles Online Schooling And ~*Motherhood Duties*~ To Daughter Felize

It's hard enough being a mom and an in-demand actress, but Elisse Joson is setting the bar high by adding yet another major role to her bio: student.

The 26-year-old star took to Instagram to pen an inspiring message commemorating her back-to-school experience. "Online class resumes," she wrote, showcasing snippets of her life learning online. She also stated that her break time constitutes playing with Felize, her daughter with reel-to-real life beau McCoy De Leon.

Admitting to the struggles of juggling her various responsibilities, she expressed gratitude to her academic mentors. "I've been absent the past weeks because of work schedule, Felize's events, [and] juggling everything in between. I just want to thank my professors, Ms. Lalie and Sir Ruel, for being so understanding and being persistent with me. It helps to have your teachers cheer you on. Konti konti pero matatapos din."

Elisse didn't specify which class or school she's currently attending. She previously took up Fashion Design and Merchandising at De La Salle College of St. Benilde. In 2020 however, she expressed her interest to follow the footsteps of her mom, who is an anesthesiologist, and pursue medicine in the future.

Good luck with your studies, Elisse!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

