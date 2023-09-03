Ellen Adarna Recalls Kneeling On Munggo For Being A 'Maldita' Teen: 'That humbled me'

***Trigger warning: Mentions of corporal punishment

It's no secret that Ellen Adarna comes from a wealthy family. ICYDK, they own several hotels and condominiums in Cebu. With such a background, however, came her unique upbringing.

In an IG Story on September 2, Ellen shared how she was disciplined during her younger years—in particular, her teens.

(Translated to Tagalog) "May one time na nag-layas ako," Ellen revealed. "Well, 13 years old, walang pera. So after a day, bumalik ako sa bahay."

As punishment, Ellen's dad made her ride the jeepney going to school. She also slept in her yaya's room for months and was made to help out with household chores on weekends.

On the real reason for her running away from home, Ellen noted that it was really because she snuck out of the house to party but was too scared to get caught so she didn't go home asap.

"Nag-over-da-bakod ako, lumabas ako from the window," Ellen remembered. "Sobrang amazed sila kung paano ko nagawa 'yon. Para daw akong si Spider-Man. But 'di ko talaga plan lumayas that time. Umabot na lang sa layas because nahuli akong tumakas, so natakot akong umuwi kasi baka patayin ako ng papa ko."

As for the most unforgettable way she was punished, Ellen recalls being made to kneel on mung beans. Her allowance was also cut one time.

(Translated to Tagalog) "Ang naaalala ko pinaluhod ako sa monggo, and then pinag-jeep ako."

Although the punishment was pretty harsh, Ellen acknowledges how it disciplined her.

"Because sobrang maldita ko din talaga sa mga yaya ko dati, isa din 'yon, kaya [my dad] wanted me to live, to experience kung ano ang trabaho ng mga nannies. So ayun, naintindihan ko naman."

While many Filipinos grew up being disciplined through various forms of corporal punishment, there has been a greater movement towards what is called "gentle parenting."

According to Smart Parenting, "...gentle parenting uses neither rewards nor punishments to encourage their children to behave." Advocates of gentle parenting believe that "rewards and punishments do not encourage children to internalize good behavior for its own sake."

