Love Football? Here's How To Win a Free Trip Worth $10,000 To New Zealand

The Philippine women's national football team made history when it became the first-ever Filipino team to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup. And thanks to VISA, Filipinos can score an all-expense-paid trip to New Zealand to watch the Philippines fight for its place on the global stage.

From July 20 to August 20, the best female footballers in the world will gather in Australia and New Zealand to battle for the top spot. The Philippine team is currently under Group A and has three group matches lined up to qualify for the round of sixteen.

The first will see the Philippines duke it out with Switzerland on July 21 at Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand. The second will happen on July 25 at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand, against New Zealand. And the third is scheduled for July 30 at Eden Park, New Zealand, against Norway.

The Philippines is one of only two Southeast Asian teams to make it to the World Cup, the other being Vietnam, making this moment even more historic. It's only fitting that Visa, as the worldwide sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup, plans to commemorate this moment for Filipino customers with an epic raffle.

Football fans have until June 5 to enter Visa's raffle and score a free trip for two-worth $10,000-to the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

How to Join

The mechanics are simple enough: You just need to click this link and answer the embedded form. One answered form equals one raffle entry, and participants are limited to one form per person.

But if you want to up your chances, you can submit more raffle entries by playing Visa's Financial Soccer Game at this link. Take a screenshot of your score, and upload it to the form above. One screenshot equals one raffle entry, and you can upload up to four screenshots/scores to get four additional raffle entries.

In total, you can submit a maximum of five raffle entries to up your chances of winning.

Who Can Join

Only Filipino citizens who are at least 18 years old can enter the raffle. Participants should also currently reside within NCR in the Philippines and possess an active Philippine passport with at least six months of validity from August 1, 2023.

What You Could Win

The all-expenses-paid trip courtesy of Visa will be worth over $10,000. Here's everything you could win:

Roundtrip economy tickets for two

Five days and four nights of hotel accommodation

Match tickets for the Philippines vs. Norway game happening on July 30

Pre-loaded Visa cards with $200 per person

Airport transportation

Exclusive FIFA premium merchandise

Winner Announcement

The two lucky winners will be announced on Visa's social media page on June 14. The winners will be contacted via email, mobile number, and registered mail, and they'll have until June 20 to acknowledge their prize. The scheduled date for winners to fly out is on July 28, 2023.

Ready to cheer on Team Philippines and join a sea of football fans? Support the national team and Team Visa goalkeeper Inna Palacios by entering the raffle. Who knows? You might just win a free trip for two to New Zealand.