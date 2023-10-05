Oh No, This Well-Loved Jollibee Item Is Officially 'No Longer Available'

The adage "You never know what you have until it's gone" applies not only to the TOTGA of our life, but also to your favorite comfort eats that you might not have ordered in a while-until one day, you notice it's gone. We get slapped in the face with the sobering realization that this go-to order is no longer available on the menu, and often, it leaves without any notice.

In the case of Jollibee, the fast food chain has a long list of discontinued items that have caused a chorus of heartbreak among its fans. You have the likes of the Ultimate Burger Supreme, Garlic Pepper Beef, Chicken Torpedo, and Ice Craze-and now adding to the list is the Shanghai.

Jollibee's Shanghai is longer on the menu:

If you've recently tried ordering Jollibee's 1-piece Burger Steak with Shangai or 1-piece Chickenjoy with Half Jolly Spaghetti & Shanghai Super Meal via GrabFood or the Jollibee Delivery website, you might have noticed that the item is greyed out and marked "Unavailable" or "Sorry, not available at this moment."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Unfortunately, this is not just a site or app error. Jollibee's fried meaty spring roll, which is always served with the sweet, tangy, orange sauce, is no longer available on the Jollibee menu-and the same goes with any Jollibee meal that comes with Shanghai. Be it in physical stores or online.

Official statement of Jollibee regarding the Shanghai phase-out:

In an exchange SPOT.ph had with Jollibee, the Philippine multinational fast food chain shared their official statement regarding the Shanghai phase-out:

"We're happy that people have enjoyed eating our Shanghai as much as we've enjoyed serving it to our loyal Jollibee customers, and we'd like to extend our sincerest appreciation for all the support. Unfortunately, our Shanghai is no longer available in our stores," they tell us.

"As we say goodbye to one of the staples in our menu, we invite you to try other new and delicious Jollibee meals such as our Super Meal with Chickenjoy, half Jolly Spaghetti, Regular Fries and drink; or the all-time favorite Burger Steak to satisfy your cravings."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As most tragic stories unfold, we never really expect that something that's stuck with us for so long could suddenly disappear without a trace. We wish we had known sooner; we wish we had seen the telltale signs... all so we could have at least said a proper goodbye.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As we collectively go through the five stages of grief together, there there is no telling that Jollibee will bring back Shanghai anytime soon, all we can do is hope that our paths do cross again. Similar to what happened with the Ultimate Burgersteak and the Garlic Pepper Beef, we might find ourselves noshing on the spring rolls in the distant future once more.

Jollibee is a fast-food chain in the Philippines with stores all over the country plus more than 270 international branches in countries that include the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and the United Kingdom.