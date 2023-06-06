Aww, Ina Raymundo Is Such A *Cool Mom* For Partying With Her Daughter Erika

She's not a regular mom; she's a cool mom! At 47, Ina Raymundo looks like she hasn't aged a bit—embodying youth in physical looks and vibrant energy! Just this week, she proved that age is just a number by partying with her daughter Erika Poturnak and her Gen Z friends, celebrating her PH return with a night out.

ICYDK, Erika is pursuing her college degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, spending most of her time away from her family. That said, it comes as no surprise that her mom is ~ecstatic~ every time she comes home.

"Night out with the Gen Zs, lotsa selfies. Welcome back, @erikarae.p!" the celeb mom wrote on IG, sharing a carousel of selfies with her gorgeous daughter (a spitting image of her!) and her girlfriends. Mom and daughter goals, these two!

If you follow Ina on Insta, you'll know she's a hands-on mom to all her kids, never failing to impart wisdom to them, love life included. In one interview, the actress shared that she advised Erika to enjoy her singlehood in her 20s following news of her breakup with baller Kobe Paras. "Because you really have so much to learn, and it's exciting to meet different kinds of people. And it's the best time to be single, when you're 21 right?" she said.