Joshua Garcia Is Currently Taking Cooking Classes And His Dishes Look So Yum

In his chef era? While Joshua Garcia might already have his hands quite full with a jampacked showbiz schedule, he still makes time for his hobbies, making a case for work-life balance! Just recently, he’s been brushing up his cooking skills by heading to culinary school—and he’s certainly making us drool with his gram-worthy dishes!

On his Instagram stories, the actor took us through his culinary journey, sharing snapshots of his classes at CACS Manila (Center for Asian Culinary Academy). Over the course of the class, he’s been whipping up dishes that are certainly mouthwatering. Lasagna, steak, baby back ribs—you name it, Joshua might know how to cook it ;) Below, have a look yourself at Josh’s very own culinary creations:

Joshua first shared a sneak peek of his new skill through an Instagram post entitled Cooking Diary. In the said post, he even shared a recipe for chicken and pork katsu. Ugh, drooling!

Keep on sharing more of your recipes, Joshua! BRB, signing up for some classes, too.