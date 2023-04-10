Here Are The *Juiciest* ‘Never I Have Ever' Questions For Your Next Barkada Hangout

If you love hanging out with your barkada over booze, then you probably played Never Have I Ever once—it’s just there in our list of best drinking games for unforgettable hangout nights! However, fret not if it’s your first time, or you’re running out of juicy questions to add to your mix! We’ve got you covered.
Here are a few to liven up your get-together, including some NFSW Qs that will put your friends in the hot seat. So go ahead and pop the ones on our list; you might be in for some shocking and hilarious discoveries. (And obviously—remember to drink responsibly!)
Dirty Never Have I Evers
Never have I ever had sex in a public place
Never have I ever engaged myself in a threesome
Never have I ever had a friend with benefits
Never have I ever had a sex dream about someone in this room
Never have I ever Googled sex positions
Never have I ever acted out my sex fantasy
Never have I ever sent a nude picture or video
Never have I ever used a sex toy
Never have I ever watched porn with my S.O.
Never have I ever hooked up with a random stranger
Dating-related Never Have I Evers
Never have I ever dumped someone over text
Never have I ever cheated on someone
Never have I ever gone back to an ex who cheated
Never have I ever ghosted someone
Never have I ever had a holiday romance
Never have I ever stalked an ex's new partner on social media
Never have I ever gone skinny dipping
Never have I ever reunited with a childhood crush
Never have I ever gone out with a friend's ex
Never have I ever said "I love you" when I didn't mean it
Never have I ever thought of marrying someone
Never have I ever cried over a fictional breakup
Never have I ever drunk-texted/called an ex
Never have I ever made a fake account to stalk an ex
Never have I ever dedicated an entire playlist to an ex
Random Juicy Never Have I Evers
Never have I ever lied to a boss
Never have I ever peed in public
Never have I ever solo-traveled
Never have I ever used someone else’s Netflix account
Never have I ever returned something after I'd already worn it
Never have I ever failed a class in college
Never have I ever made up an excuse not to go to someone’s party
Never have I ever said complimented someone when I didn’t mean it
Never have I ever regifted a gift I didn't like
Never have I ever lied in this game