Here Are The *Juiciest* ‘Never I Have Ever' Questions For Your Next Barkada Hangout

If you love hanging out with your barkada over booze, then you probably played Never Have I Ever once—it’s just there in our list of best drinking games for unforgettable hangout nights! However, fret not if it’s your first time, or you’re running out of juicy questions to add to your mix! We’ve got you covered.

Here are a few to liven up your get-together, including some NFSW Qs that will put your friends in the hot seat. So go ahead and pop the ones on our list; you might be in for some shocking and hilarious discoveries. (And obviously—remember to drink responsibly!)

Dirty Never Have I Evers

Never have I ever had sex in a public place

Never have I ever engaged myself in a threesome

Never have I ever had a friend with benefits

Never have I ever had a sex dream about someone in this room

Never have I ever Googled sex positions

Never have I ever acted out my sex fantasy

Never have I ever sent a nude picture or video

Never have I ever used a sex toy

Never have I ever watched porn with my S.O.

Never have I ever hooked up with a random stranger



Dating-related Never Have I Evers



Never have I ever dumped someone over text

Never have I ever cheated on someone

Never have I ever gone back to an ex who cheated

Never have I ever ghosted someone

Never have I ever had a holiday romance

Never have I ever stalked an ex's new partner on social media

Never have I ever gone skinny dipping

Never have I ever reunited with a childhood crush

Never have I ever gone out with a friend's ex

Never have I ever said "I love you" when I didn't mean it

Never have I ever thought of marrying someone

Never have I ever cried over a fictional breakup

Never have I ever drunk-texted/called an ex

Never have I ever made a fake account to stalk an ex

Never have I ever dedicated an entire playlist to an ex

Random Juicy Never Have I Evers



Never have I ever lied to a boss

Never have I ever peed in public

Never have I ever solo-traveled

Never have I ever used someone else’s Netflix account

Never have I ever returned something after I'd already worn it

Never have I ever failed a class in college

Never have I ever made up an excuse not to go to someone’s party

Never have I ever said complimented someone when I didn’t mean it

Never have I ever regifted a gift I didn't like

Never have I ever lied in this game