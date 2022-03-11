Julia Barretto Just Threw The ~*Chicest*~ Floral Party To Celebrate Her 25th Birthday

Julia Barretto just celebrated her silver year last night, March 10, and as expected, she did it in grand style. Gathering her closest and dearest at the Balara Content House, the actress opted for an ultra-chic floral theme that spoke to her penchant for all-things dainty and minimally fabulous. Naturally, she led by example, stepping out in a monochromatic all-white look that speaks for itself.

Styled by Cath Sobrevega, Julia’s ensemble consisted of a custom white dress designed by local designer Russel Cardero, paired with an elegant ankle strap high heels. The birthday girl’s beauty look is also on a par with her winning birthday suit: a rosy monotone makeup look courtesy of Robbie Pinera. Her hair, arranged in sculpted waves, is a simple and sophisticated statement crafted by hairstylist Raymond Santiago.

Guests were instantly greeted upon entrance by the gorgeous florals that lined the long dining tables, created by event stylist Robert Blancaflor. Not to mention, there's the delightful menu featuring the finest Italian culinary specialties prepared by Cibo Restaurant. What a pleasing treat!

Every guest in attendance, including Ruffa Gutierrez and celebrity couple Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia, visibly had fun during Julia's special evening. There were also musical performances to boot, with the actress serenaded by her good friends Moira Dela Torre and Kyle Echarri.

Overall, what an epic way to celebrate a life milestone. We’re definitely taking notes for a stylish celebration of our own. Happy birthday, Julia!

