Kathryn Bernardo’s Carefree Partying Vid Inspires Us To ~Just Enjoy Life~ As Young Ladies

“Just enjoy life” is probably one of the most cliché phrases you’ve heard as an adult, but it truly helps if you’re feeling stuck and on the verge of burning out. Making a case for some well-deserved R&R, Kathryn Bernardo recently went to Bali to hang out with her friends, proving that it doesn’t hurt to chill sometimes despite her booked and busy schedule (Her movie A Very Good Girl is set to hit theatres soon; we're so excited!)

On her Instagram, she shared a ~carefree~ dancing vid that garnered lots of social media likes, an inspiring reminder for young ladies everywhere to just ~let loose~. The voiceover of the viral vid said, “20 years from now, you’ll give anything to be this exact age, exactly this healthy, back in this exact moment.” Aww. We couldn’t agree more!

In a separate post, she shared a snippet of her chill vacay with her besties Trina Guytingco and Arisse De Santos, who amusingly have different outfit styles. So adorable these trio! BRB, phoning my girls for a trip, too.

