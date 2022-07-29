Traveling Soon? Use This Limited-Edition Card To Book That *Much-Awaited* Flight

As the pandemic ebbs and countries ease restrictions, we know you’ve been ~*itching*~ to book that vacation, whether it’s that buzzy international hotspot or a breathtaking beach locally! Luckily for you, Mabuhay Miles is here to give you the best of tickets and service class upgrades, so you can enjoy fuss-free hospitality wherever you go.

To make your experience extra rewarding, they recently partnered up with SMAC to give you an exclusive treat! From July 29 to September 30, they're launching a limited-edition card worth ~only~ P200 pesos. The best part? Each card comes with 100 free extra Mabuhay Miles, which can go up to 500, so you can easily use it to book that long-awaited trip!

Of course, the benefits of a usual SMAC are there: five years of membership, the ease of earning and paying with points, freebies, exclusive perks from over 4,000 retail and mall partners nationwide, and more. What a steal!

Cop your limited edition SMAC from the following selling partners: The SM Store, SM Markets, Waltermart, Alfamart, and Surplus.

Cosmopolitan Philippines is now on Quento! to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!