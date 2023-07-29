OMG, Did You Know That Margot Robbie Once Volunteered In The Philippines?

This Barbie is an actress, producer, businesswoman, dancer, trapeze artist, and volunteer.

We love seeing foreign celebrities in the Philippines-it's like seeing your teacher out of class or a fish out of water. So forgive our shameless investigation of Margot Robbie's short visit to the Philippines. Before she hit mega-fame with Suicide Squad and I, Tonya, Margot was just another up-and-coming actress, and just so happened to have time to spare to volunteer in Cebu.

As revealed in an unearthed album from 2015, Margot Robbie and her now-husband Tom Ackerley visited the Philippines for a hot second to volunteer at the Rise Above Foundation Cebu, an NGO the supports underprivileged families in the area. Robbie and her fellow volunteers prepared meals and handed them out to the community of Guadalajara, Guadalupe, Cebu.

This feels a little like those memes of Hollywood celebrities manning kwek kwek stalls and vendors. But this is even better because it's real.

Check out these shots of Barbie's low-key volunteer work in Cebu way back when.

Be like Barbie and volunteer at Rise Above Foundation Cebu now.