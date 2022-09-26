Maxene Magalona Claps Back At A Netizen Who *Questioned* Her For Not Having Kids At 35

Women, especially ones in their 30s, are constantly interrogated and bothered about when they’ll have children as if their bodies are ticking time bombs and that fulfillment is found in motherhood alone. Confronting this cultural fiction, a number of empowered Filipina celebrities got refreshingly honest about being child-free, proving that while bearing children is no doubt a wonderful experience—opting to go a different path is also a valid decision to make.

Case in point: Maxene Magalona, who recently *clapped back* in the nicest way possible when asked the age-old question, “Why don’t you have kids soon?” The 35-year-old actress and wellness guru, who was rumored to have called it quits with husband Rob Mananquil earlier this year, responded, “Not every woman is born to be a mom.”

Short and sweet! A woman is whole with or without kids, and her uterus is nobody’s business but her own.

