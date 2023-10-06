Pinay Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Wins Team Philippines' Second Gold In Asian Games

HANGZHOU - Meggie Ochoa just added to the euphoria of Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games.

The petite Filipina fighter bagged the gold medal in the women's 48kg class of jiujitsu a day after the country went on a high following the victories of Gilas Pilipinas and Olympian Eumir Marcial in their respective semifinal matches.

Ochoa, 33, won over Balqees Abdulla of United Arab Emirates via advantage in the final despite nursing a fever to give the country its second gold medal four days before the quadrennial conclave comes to a close.

EJ Obiena provided the Philippines its first gold here after ruling the men's pole vault in record-breaking fashion.

"Ibang klase ito kasi ang dami kong pinag-daanan papunta rito," said Ochoa, who was uncontrollaby sobbing after she was declared the winner. "Sobrang daming pinag-daanan. And yung struggles only made the victory sweeter."

Ochoa disclosed she was nursing a fever on the eve of her bout and needed to take prescribed medicines just to be able to compete.

"As in hanggan kahapon may trangkaso ako so akala ko hindi ko na kaya," she said.

On the way to the finals, Ochoa won by submission against Odgerel Batbayar of Mongolia in the Round-of-16, Nazgul Rakhayeva of Kazakhstan also via submission in the quarterfinals, before beating Pechrada Kacie Tan of Thailand by points, 4-2, in the semis.

It was in her fight against the Thai that Ochoa hurt his hip.

"Masakit siya. Basta sabi ko ibibigay ko ang lahat kahit hindi na ako makalakad," she added "Pero once na lumaban ka, sulit naman lahat."

Ochoa added the Asiad gold to her collection that included winning a gold in the World Championships, Asian Championship, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

She also surpassed the bronze medal finish she achieved during the 2018 edition of the quadrennial meet in Palembang, Indonesia.

The charming Filipina later offered her victory to the Filipino people who kept on supporting her and the rest of the Philippine contingent.

"Salamat na nandiyan kayo at nagdadasal para sa amin," said Ochoa. "Para sa inyo ito."