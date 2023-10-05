What Is 'Parqal' And Why You Should Consider It For Your Next Date

There's a new spot that's waiting to be included in your travel checklist!

Parqal, coming from the wordplay "park" and "kalye," has opened its doors to the public in Aseana City. It's not just a park for your recreational activities, but also a place for you to bask in lush green landscapes integrated with various commercial spaces.

Parqal is a five-hectare land that showcases livability, walkability, and sustainability. You might even complete your ~*10,000-step daily goal*~ after exploring their 9 independent four-story buildings.

Aside from its vast spaces, it would be a remarkable spot for your Instagram feed if you take a photo in front of Parqal's modernized approach to the "Bahay na Bato," giving off a fusion of Hispanic and Chinese architectural influences.

Parqal also offers you that quick break from the humid weather and hustling vibe of Metro Manila with its climate-protected recreational spaces.

The new spot is also commuter-friendly, as it has a dedicated station that goes around Paranaque Integrated Terminal (PITX) and Mall of Asia (MOA) through the Aseana City. Moreover, it is structured to soon be connected to the upcoming Aseana City-Redemptorist LRT Station.

Parqal is open from Monday to Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM during Thursdays to Sundays.